Betty Davenport
Knoxville - Betty Lynn Davenport, age 86, passed peacefully August 22nd, 2020 after a lengthy illness, at NHC Farragut. She was a devoted member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Knoxville. She will join the love of her life, and husband of 58 years, Ralph L. "Dude" Davenport of Knoxville, who passed in 2010. Betty will be remembered for her loving generosity, tenacious spirit, and kindness to others. She was known for welcoming family and friends alike into her home, where the dinner table always offered a spare seat and bountiful plate. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Davenport Bennett and Kelly Davenport Duncan with significant other Ron Kitts, all of Knoxville. Also her much adored granddaughters, Amber Bennett Wetherington and husband Eric Wetherington of Knoxville; their two children Alexandra Grace and Bennett Reece, Sarah Bennett Palmquist and husband David Palmquist of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Kayleigh Elizabeth Duncan, of Knoxville. She is also survived by her brother Harvey Harmon and wife Nancy of Knoxville, and sister in law Ruth Davenport McKeage and husband Jack of St. Petersburg, FL. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families whom she loved very much. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert W. Harmon and Della Lee Cardwell Harmon, as well as son in law Keith R. Bennett of Maryville. Due to Covid the family will hold a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Bethel United Methodist Church c/o Bobbie Stallings, 1612 Francis Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37909, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com