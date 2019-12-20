Services
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
865-828-5555
Betty Deck

Betty Deck Obituary
Betty Deck

Washburn - Betty Lou Deck, age 89 of Washburn, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Newport Medical Center. She was a member of Washburn Baptist Church. Most important to her was her family and her church. She enjoyed tending her flowers and reading, watching Hallmark movies, and corresponding with friends from around the world. She loved learning about family history.

Betty worked for many years as a secretary for Appalachian National Life Insurance Company. She was involved with and volunteered at the Grainger County Historical Society and Archives, a Sunday school teacher, part-time librarian and substitute teacher. She was also on the Cherokee Health Board of Directors and a secretary for the Historical Society.

Her husband Roy W. Deck, Jr, her parents, Harley and Nancy Edmondson, and a sister Edna Mason, all preceded her in death.

Those left to cherish her memory are her brother Doyle Edmondson; her children Gary (Lori) Deck of Houston, Linda Levine of Del Rio, and Jerel (Tammy) Deck of North Dakota; grandchildren, Tara Donichy, Tony Levine, Andy Deck, Aubrey Deck, Keli Hearron, Cory Deck, Eric Deck, and Scotty McPherson; great-grandchildren Julie, Lauren, Jordyn, Briahna, Destiny, Kailynn, Justyce, Ella, and one expected great-grandchild; three great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other beloved nieces, nephews, and family members.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Saturday, December 21, 2019, with funeral services to follow, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home Chapel in Rutledge, TN. The family will meet at 1:00 pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019, for entombment in the mausoleum at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens, 160 Edgemoor Rd, Powell, TN. Rev. Randy Beeler will be officiating the services.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Grainger County Historical Society, Grainger County Archives, or to the .

Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
