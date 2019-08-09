|
|
Betty DeLozier Galyon
Sevierville - Betty DeLozier Galyon, age 61 of Sevierville, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Sevierville. Betty enjoyed fishing, gardening, coaching sports, cooking, and spending time with family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Galyon; father, Rex DeLozier; father and mother-in-law, Shorty and Hazel Galyon. Survivors include her daughters, Candace DeLozier and partner Donnie McFalls and Rachel Kinsey; grandchildren, Hunter Kinsey, Isaiah Kinsey, Jace DeLozier; mother, Louise DeLozier; brother, Buddy DeLozier; sister, Freda Meade and husband Ray. Donations may be made to the family to help with medical expenses in c/o Rachel Kinsey, 860 Gists Creek Rd. Sevierville, TN 37876. The family will receive friends 10 - 11:30 AM Saturday at Atchley Funeral Home then process to Zion Hill Cemetery for a 12 PM graveside service with Pastor Steve Brewer officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019