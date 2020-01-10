Services
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
1931 - 2020
Betty Duncan Obituary
Betty Duncan

Oak Ridge - Betty Jean Berry Duncan, 88, of Oak Ridge, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Alexander Guest House Assisted Living, where she was a resident.

She was born July 5, 1931 in Sharps Chapel, TN, the daughter of Millard and Maggie Kivett Berry.

Mrs. Duncan retired from the Bank of Oak Ridge, after 20 years of service. She was a long-time member of Robertsville Baptist Church where she served in the Clothes Closet and Tabitha's Table ministries. She enjoyed playing bingo and dominoes with friends and family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, George E. Duncan; son David Duncan; son-in-law, Rev. Terry Moore and sister, Azalee Malone.

She is survived by daughters, Brenda Moore and Janice Sproles and her husband Darrell, all of Knoxville; grandsons, Bradley Moore and wife Emily of Knoxville, Jason Moore and wife Becky of Nashville, Joshua Moore and Andrew Moore of Nashville; and 6 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 12:00 - 2:00pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will begin at 2:00pm with Rev. Alan Duncan officiating. Interment in Oak Ridge Memorial Park will follow.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Alexander Guest House for the loving care extended to their mother.

An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
