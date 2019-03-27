Services
Betty Mort
Betty Ellen Mort, 91, of Knoxville passed away on March 24, 2019. Born on May 9, 1927, she was the daughter of Delbert and Elizabeth (Shull) Musselman. She was a long- time resident of Colcord, Oklahoma where she was very involved in the Foster Grandparents Program at the local elementary school. She had been a foster grandmother for over 10 years and received numerous awards and recognitions. She moved to Knoxville in 2015 to be with her daughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel and son Donald. She is survived by 2 sons, John & LaDonna Mort, David & Amy Mort, one daughter Sara & Kevin Garab, 14 Grandchildren and 19 Great-grandchildren. The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date and she will be laid to rest in Row Cemetery in Colcord Oklahoma. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
