Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
1926 - 2019
Betty Euriga Obituary
Betty Euriga

Knoxville - Euriga, Betty Jane 92 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at home. She was a member of Berean Bible Church for 38 years and taught in Berean Christian School for 14 years. Betty touched many lives sharing the love of Jesus with all she met. She was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Martha Owens; siblings, Jack Owens, Carolyn Gray. Betty is survived by daughters, Judy (George) Waller, Beth (Jono) White, Stephanie (Chris) Hutson, Wendy (Mark) Belton, Lisa (Rick) Mann; grandchildren, Heather (Kevin) Dyke, Ryan (Natalea) Waller, Evan (Tessa) Hutson, Justin (Meghan) Hutson, Cassie (Jason) Beck, Brooke Clark, Shannon (Ethan) Spencer, Chris (Victoria) Mann, Logan Hutson, Leigh Ann Mann, Lauren Mann, Abbie White; great grandchildren, Kaylynn and Rebekah Dyke, Emilynn and Kinley Hutson, Holden and Nora Beck, Sophie and Asher Waller. Family will receive friends Saturday, August 24th from 12-2pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with funeral service at 2pm. Rev. George Waller officiating. Procession to Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike following services with Rev. Jono White officiating at graveside. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Berean Christian School 2329 Prosser Road Knoxville, TN 37914.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865)689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2019
