Betty Faye Moneymaker
Knoxville - Betty Faye Moneymaker of Solway, born February 7, 1932, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020.Preceded in death by husband, Jimmy; son, Craig; parents, Ethel and Maude Wright; brothers, Clarence and Harold. Survived by daughters, Donna (Terry) Keith, Susan (Tom) Blackstock; grandchildren, Shane Keith, Kayla (Brian) Barton; great-granddaughters, Mallory and Aubrey Barton; sisters, Marie Norman, Jean Rogers, Sue (L.A.) Turpin. A special thank you to the staff at Autumn Care especially, Rae, Kayla, Brenda and Carolyn, Tennova Hospice for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Kidney Foundation. Services will be at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens, Thursday at 11:00 am. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2020