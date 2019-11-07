Services
Betty Finley Obituary
Knoxville - Finley, Betty Ruth Mynatt 90 of Knoxville, TN passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son's father, Carroll V. Mynatt; spouse, James Finley; grandchildren, Kristi and Heather. Betty is survived by son and daughter-in-law, David and Kathy Mynatt; granddaughter, Sarah; great grandsons, Alex and Austin. Family will receive friends Friday, November 8th from 5-7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service will take place Saturday, November 9th at 11:00 am at Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike meeting at the graveside. Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -