Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Betty Fortner Kincaid McClain Obituary
Knoxville - McClain, Betty Fortner Kincaid, age, 92 of Knoxville is relieved to be with her Lord on Saturday, August 10, 2019 after a 3 year stay at Morning Point and a long rich life. She was a lifelong member of Emerald Avenue United Methodist Church, a retired RN (maternity nurse) with St. Mary's Medical Center for many years. She was a member of several Bridge Clubs, and enjoyed fishing, bird watching, gardening and was an avid reader. Betty was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Ben McClain and former husband Robert S. Kincaid, Sr. She is survived by her children R. Samuel Kincaid and wife Janie, Susan Kincaid and husband Mike Parish, Leslie K. Mays and Husband Bubba Mays; grandchildren Rachel Hessler, Molly Kincaid, Hannah Kincaid, Benjamin (Kelcie) Mays, and Sam (Martha) Mays; 5 great-grandchildren; sister Thea Keese and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service with Rev. Bob Bean and Rev. Dennis Loy officiating. Memorials may be made to Emerald Avenue United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
