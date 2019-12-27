|
|
Betty Frost
Maryville, TN - Betty Wyett Frost, age 96, died on December 11, 2019. She was born and grew up in Tottington, England. She was a Red Cross nurse during WWII. She met her husband, Robert T. Frost who was in the United States Air Force stationed near her home. They married on September 23, 1944. Betty came to the states traveling on the Queen Mary in 1946 with other war brides and settled in Maryville, TN. She missed her British family immensely though grew to love her life in the states but never lost her English customs. She was an active and much loved member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Maryville. She served on the altar guild, taught Sunday School, but her love was arranging flowers for the altar. She also volunteered as a Pink Lady at Blount Memorial Hospital for many years where she put in more than 15,000 hours. She was a beautiful seamstress making all her clothes, loved her flower gardens, and would always make time for a cup of tea with friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and May Wyett; brother, John Wyett; sister, Peggy Wyett; husband Robert Frost; daughter, Janet Heffern. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and John McAmis; son-in-law, Tom Heffern; grandchildren, Todd Heffern and wife, Kristin and great-grandchild, Elliot: Andrew Heffern and wife, Taylor and great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Luke; Jennifer McAmis of Oroville, CA; Scott McAmis and wife, Michele of Memphis, TN.
The family would like to thank Brookdale Sandy Springs for their love and devotion over the last few years, and to Blount Memorial Hospice for their professional care. A very special thanks to Jane Ingle and Tiara Kemp for their kindnesses to Betty.
The service will be on January 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Maryville. Receiving of friends will follow the service. Memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 4368, 314 W. Broadway, Maryville, TN 37802.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019