Betty G. Underwood
Betty G. Underwood, age 96 (but lived like she was 26) of Loudon, passed away Saturday March 14, 2020.
Betty was a small woman but she left a large footprint for her nieces and nephews to follow. She was a member of Blairland Baptist Church. She enjoyed eating out daily with her caregiver. Betty was kind, generous, loving, and never failed to express her gratitude to anyone. She will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband Glen Underwood, parents; Cad and Lillie Geagley, and brother; Don Geagley.
She is survived by her sister; Evelyn Murrell, nieces; Donna Blair, Karen Crawford, Lisa Dickinson, and nephews; Tim Murrell and wife Marta, and Jeff Geagley.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Caregiver, Crystal for her constant love, dedication, and patient care for Betty. Also, thank you to Fort Loudoun Medical Center Staff for their care.
The family recieved friends Monday March 16, 2020 from 5-6pm at Loudon Funeral Home, the funeral service followed at 6pm with Pastor Jon Henson officiating. Graveside service was held Tuesday March 17, 2020 at 11am at Loudon County Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Blairland Baptist Church in Betty's honor.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020