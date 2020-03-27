Services
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
3:00 PM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Alcoa, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Goodwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Goodwin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Goodwin Obituary
Betty Goodwin

Oak Ridge - Betty Lou Goodwin, 71, of Oak Ridge, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her home.

She was born October 15, 1948 in Sevierville, TN, the daughter of Elgis B. and Elizabeth Presnell Houser.

Betty was a member of Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. She was strong in her faith and very faithful in reading and studying her bible. She was an avid cat lover and always enjoyed the company of her cats, Peyton and Elie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Steven Potts and brothers, Elgis Eugene Houser Jr and Vernon Houser.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years, George L. Goodwin; son, Kevin Potts and wife Elizabeth of Cincinnati, OH; brother, Jerry Houser and wife Joan of Maryville; sisters, Shirley Townsend of Rockford and Patsy Extine of Maryville and her 2 grandchildren, Jillian and Cecilia Potts.

The family will have a private graveside service on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 3pm at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa.

Memorials can be made to the Caring Center of Central Baptist Church, 130 Providence Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 or to the www.kenandersonalliance.org.

Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -