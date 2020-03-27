|
Betty Goodwin
Oak Ridge - Betty Lou Goodwin, 71, of Oak Ridge, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her home.
She was born October 15, 1948 in Sevierville, TN, the daughter of Elgis B. and Elizabeth Presnell Houser.
Betty was a member of Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. She was strong in her faith and very faithful in reading and studying her bible. She was an avid cat lover and always enjoyed the company of her cats, Peyton and Elie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Steven Potts and brothers, Elgis Eugene Houser Jr and Vernon Houser.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, George L. Goodwin; son, Kevin Potts and wife Elizabeth of Cincinnati, OH; brother, Jerry Houser and wife Joan of Maryville; sisters, Shirley Townsend of Rockford and Patsy Extine of Maryville and her 2 grandchildren, Jillian and Cecilia Potts.
The family will have a private graveside service on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 3pm at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa.
Memorials can be made to the Caring Center of Central Baptist Church, 130 Providence Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 or to the www.kenandersonalliance.org.
Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020