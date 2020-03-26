|
|
Betty Greene Nichols
Loudon - Betty Greene Nichols, age 89 of Loudon, passed away peacefully Monday, March 23, 2020 at Tennova Turkey Creek in Knoxville from complications of Lewy Body Dementia.
Born August 3, 1930 in Insull, Kentucky, Betty moved to the Knoxville area and later retired in Loudon. She was a Member of Cumberland Baptist Church, Knoxville and also attended Valley View Free Will Baptist Church, Loudon.
Betty was the valedictorian of her graduating class at Black Star High School, Alva KY, a graduate of Cumberland College, Williamsburg, KY, and graduated Summa Cum Laude of Union College, Barbourville, KY. She enjoyed a wonderful career as an elementary teacher in both Kentucky and Tennessee. Her students remember her fondly as a sweet, kind, and loving educator. After retiring from education, she became founder and President of Greene Military and Outdoor Gear, a mail-order and retail store located in Knoxville. After many successful years of serving the local first responder community, she retired to Loudon.
Betty was a devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother. She was dearly loved and will be forever missed. A special thank you to the ICU staff at Tennova, Turkey Creek. A heartfelt thank you to all the staff who lovingly cared for her at Lakewood Place Assisted Living, Loudon.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 56 years, John Donald "Don" Nichols Sr.; their sons John Donald Nichols II and infant John Donald Nichols Jr; her parents, Rosa (Hensley) and Clint Greene; her sister, Lula Castle. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Nichols Bradshaw and husband Buddy, Loudon; her grandchildren, John Nichols III, Knoxville; Ashley Buscemi and husband Justin, Lenoir City; Delan Bradshaw and Dane Bradshaw, Loudon; her great-grandson, John Preston Nichols; her sister, Inez Jones of Knoxville; sister-in-law, Martha Lang of Lookout Mountain; several close nieces and nephews; and close friends Rollen and Loretta Bradshaw.
Contributions can be made in memory of Mrs. Nichols to Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., www.lbda.org/donate. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020