Betty Hamic

Knoxville - Betty Ruth Hamic, age 90, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Born on December 23, 1929, in Cullman, AL, she was the last of 13 children (11 of whom lived to adulthood) born to Noah & Dora Harden.



She is pre-deceased by Son, Jeffrey C. Hamic; Sisters: Mamie Price [Sim], Margaret Waugh [Percy], Alice McCoy [Willie]; Brothers: William Harden [Catherine], George Harden [Merle], Robert Harden [Maydelle], Noah Harden, Jr. [Verna], Hobart Harden [Blanche], Elmer Harden [Loette], Herbert (Bill) Harden [Ruby].



She is survived by husband, Eugene (Gene) W. Hamic; Son: Mitchell E. Hamic [Tracy]; and Grand Children: Christopher K. Hamic, Cory E. Hamic, and Amy M. Hamic.



Betty and Gene met on a blind date in August 1954. Gene was returning from US Air Force duty in South Korea and enroute to his next duty station in New York. After graduating as Valedictorian of her senior class in 1948, Betty was employed as a bookkeeper. She was also the primary caregiver for her invalid mother suffering from rheumatoid arthritis.



Approximately one year later, Gene and Betty wed. After the honeymoon, Gene & Betty had $40 between them with which to launch their life together. However, through her amazing ability to manage money, the family realized growth even during the hard times.



Her first wedding anniversary was spent giving birth to eldest son Mitchell. Jeff was born two and a half years later. Both sons were born in the same small Craig Air Force Base Hospital near Selma, AL.



Betty was an outstanding Air Force and, later, corporate wife/teammate who enjoyed the travel required with both careers. After Craig AFB, duty stations took the family to Riverside, California; Washington, D.C.; Wiesbaden, Germany; and the US Air Force Academy in Colorado (her favorite assignment). Later, in corporate life, travels included trips to Israel, Hawaii, Alaska, England, and northern California.



Betty was a beloved wife and mother. She will be sorely missed.



Family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Highland Memorial Funeral Home, 5315 Kington Pike, Knoxville, TN. A graveside service will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN, 37919 or Smoky Mountain Hospice, P.O. Box 754, Newport, TN, 37822









