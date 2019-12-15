Services
More Obituaries for Betty Harrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Harrington

Betty Harrington Obituary
Betty Harrington

Knoxville - Betty Crippen Harrington passed away on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 at 6:00 pm in her home, from lung cancer. She was born January 10th, 1933 and lived in the Halls area all her life where she was a home maker. She was a graduate of Halls High School class of 1951. She was a member of Fountain City United Methodist Church. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Eugene Harrington; parents Clement H. Crippen and Ethel Sharp Crippen; and brothers J.L. and Brian Crippen. Betty is survived by loving sons Hal (Glenda) Harrington and Kelly Harrington; granddaughter Haley Harrington; grandson Hunter Harrington; great granddaughter Savannah; sisters June Clanton of Knoxville and Mollie Cassidy of Destin Florida; brothers Marshall Crippen and Don Crippen of Halls; and several cousins.

Family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Fountain City United Methodist Church Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty's name to Fountain City United Methodist Church. Condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019
