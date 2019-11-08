|
|
Betty Hope Carr
Knoxville - Betty Hope Carr, 87, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 following a brief illness. Betty was raised in the Baptist faith and graduated from Knoxville High School. When Betty was 18 her mother became blind. With both brothers grown and out of the home, Betty remained home and cared for her parents until they died in the 1980's. Betty once drove them to Disneyworld with one in a wheelchair and the other walking with a cane.
Betty worked at the Tic Toc Drive-in, a restaurant owned by her brother, Ernie for 30+ years. Her warmth and humor, along with the great food, drew many 'regulars' through the years. After the restaurant closed, Betty worked at The Emporium Gift Shop for several years, then part time at Mac's Pharmacy until her recent illness.
Betty helped raise three generations of Carr children. She had a gift for playing with kids. Endlessly patient, she gave them her undivided attention and taught them to stretch their imaginations while playing with simple toys. When parents arrived to take a child home, Betty greeted them with "We played up a storm!" She usually relayed something the child had said or done that she thought was incredibly smart or hilarious.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest A. and Edna Bull Carr, and brothers Ernie and Bob Carr. She is survived by: nephews Steve Carr (Margaret), and Jeff Carr; niece, Donna Carr McGriff; great nephews Matt Carr (Tara), Brent Carr (Alexis), Chase McGriff (Erica), Caleb Carr; great nieces Kelsey Mihich (Brian) and Isabella Carr; great, great nephews Charlie, Henry, and Julius Carr.
Family and friends will meet at Greenwood Cemetery Monday, November 11, at 10:45 for an 11:00 graveside service, Reverend Jimmy Bailes, officiating.
The Carr family wishes to express their gratitude to the nursing staff on the 8th floor, Ft. Sanders Regional Hospital for their compassion and excellent care, Betty's co-workers at Mac's Pharmacy and special friend Nancy Holbert for their loving friendship and support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 871 N Weisgarber Rd., Knoxville, TN 37909. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019