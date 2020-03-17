|
Betty Hopkins
Knoxville - Betty Jo Hopkins, age 80, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Monday March 16, 2020. She loved spending time with her family, as well as her Friendship Baptist Church family. Betty was a loving mother and wife and loved listening to gospel music.
Preceded in death by husband, Benny Alderman; daughter, Sharon Sexton; son, Darrell Alderman; and grandson, Brandon Pratt.
Betty is survived by husband, Jesse Hopkins; daughters, Teresa Furrow, Carol Taylor (Jeff), Linda Pratt (Ray), Dea Branam (Mickey); sons, Ronald Miller (Mary), Doug Alderman (Julie), Jesse Hopkins, Jr., Scott Hopkins (Felicia); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to current health concerns, there will be a call of convenience on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 12:00 to 4:00 pm. at Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932. Family and friends will meet for a Graveside Service on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11am at Berry Highland West. Pastor Shane Maples will officiate the service. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BerryHighlandWest.com for the Hopkins family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020