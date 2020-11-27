1/1
Betty Huddleson
Betty Huddleson

Knoxville - Betty Burk Flanagan Huddleson, age 88, of Knoxville, TN, passed away November 24, 2020. She is preceded in death by parents, Leona and Hal Burk. Betty is survived by children and spouses, Frances and Dewey Clark, Peggy and Lee Solomon, Edward and Melissa Flanagan and James and Deborah Flanagan; BeeBee to 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was a graduate of Harrison-Chilhowee Baptist Academy, in Seymour, TN and a member, former secretary, and wedding planner of West Emory Presbyterian Church. Betty was a wonderful cook, hostess and a talented musician and church soloist. She created beautiful artwork and doll houses.

The family would like to give a special thanks for the loving care the staff of Manorhouse Assisted Living gave to Betty. A private inurnment will be held at Chilhowee Cemetery. Condolences may be given online at www.legacy.com/obituaries/knoxnews. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
