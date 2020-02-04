Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:45 PM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Betty J. Armstrong Obituary
Betty J. Armstrong

Knoxville - Armstrong, Betty J., age 90 of North Knoxville went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Oakwood Senior Living. She was a longtime member of Alice Ball Baptist Church, where she served as a teacher in the Sunday School Children's Department for over 40 years. She was a member of the Ruth Sunday School Class. She was preceded in death by her husband, C. Duane Armstrong; parents, Curtis and Nettie Phipps; sisters, Loretta Phipps, Macel Donahue; and brother, Curtis E. Phipps. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Maria Armstrong; nieces Lenore Chandler, Tammy Shaw and Diane Zagata; nephews Roy Phipps, Leslie Phipps, Charles Dodson and Richard Dodson. Friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm Thursday, February 6, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service with Rev. Larry Woods officiating. Online obituary and guest register are available at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
