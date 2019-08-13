|
|
Betty J. Butler
Knoxville - Betty Jo Mode Butler, age 88, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away, Sunday, August 11, 2019. She attended South Knoxville Church of God. Betty is proceeded in death by her husband of 58 years, Thomas Lee Butler; daughter, Connie Marie Butler Powell and sister Wilma Ruth Mode Massey. She is survived by her son, Gary Butler (Yvonne); daughter, Beverly Smith (Rick); grandchildren, Marcus Carrell (Jessica), Eric Smith (Hannah), Michelle Hayes (Lynn); great-grandchildren, Abe Hayes, Henry and Emma Carrell; brother, Bill Mode. Family will receive friends Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, Tennessee, from 5:30 PM until 7:00 PM. Funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Jerry Laudermilk officiating. Family and friends will meet, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Berry Lynnhurst Cemetery, 2300 W. Adair Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee, for an 11:00 AM interment service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Knoxville Church of God, 5623 Magazine Rd. Knoxville, Tennessee 37920. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by:
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Hwy.
Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2019