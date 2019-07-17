Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Valley Grove Baptist Church
9000 Sevierville Pike
Knoxville, TN
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Valley Grove Baptist Church
9000 Sevierville Pike
Knoxville, TN
Entombment
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
Betty Boyd
Betty Jane Boyd

Betty Jane Boyd


1934 - 2019
Betty Jane Boyd Obituary
Betty Jane Boyd

Knoxville - Betty Jane Boyd, age 85, went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who exemplified the biblical qualities of the Proverbs 31 woman in her daily life. Through the years, she demonstrated leadership as a teacher and servant of Christ in various churches and is a current member at Valley Grove Baptist Church. Her passion was to encourage through her prayer ministry. All of God's creation thrived in her presence (her family, flowers and animals). Betty's greatest accomplishment is celebrated as a homemaker where she managed the household while supporting her husband's career. She is preceded in death by her father, Dennis Shehan, and her mother, Hazel Shehan. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 65 years, Thomas E. Boyd; her son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Janet Boyd; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Stan Hill; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Todd Meredith. Grandchildren: David (Jennifer) Boyd, Christopher (Melissa) Hill, Andrew (Khaley) Boyd, Bradley Hill, Rebekah (Lemon) Shaw, Zachary Meredith, Weston Meredith and eight great grandchildren. Her sisters Marie Moneymaker, Helen Jones, and brother and sister-in-law, Thomas (Peggy) Shehan and multiple nephews and nieces. Family will receive friends, Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00pm at Valley Grove Baptist Church, 9000 Sevierville Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920. Celebration of Life to follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Keith Vaughan to officiate. Family and friends will meet at Berry Highland South Cemetery, Friday, July 19, 2019 for an 11:00am entombment service. Memorials may be made to UT Hospice Promise Foundation, 4435 Valley View Drive, Suite 104, Knoxville, Tennessee 37917. Online condolences may be made at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 17 to July 18, 2019
