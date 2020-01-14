|
Betty Jane Fortenberry
Knoxville - Betty Jane Fortenberry, age 76 of Knoxville, passed January 10, 2020. She was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. Betty was a former employee at Miller's department store and Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union. She was a gifted artist and a beloved Acrylic Art Teacher at Knoxville Fine Arts and Craft Center. Betty waged a courageously long battle with Multiple Myeloma and never lost her beautiful fighting spirit, such an inspiration to everyone who knew her. Betty always had a smile on her face and a kind word for everyone. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, avid gardener and artist extraordinaire. Betty loved introducing others to her world of beauty, creativity, and loved each of her students. She gave so much more than art instruction in her classes and will be sorely missed by everyone.
She was preceded in death by her Father; Hamilton Taylor Beasley, Mother; Nancy Marie Beasley Davis, Husband; Jack C. Fortenberry, and Brother; David Beasley. Survivors: Sons and Daughter-in-law: Eric A. Fortenberry (Amy). Daughters and Son-in-law: Kristi L. Smothers (Drew). Grandchildren: Ivy Marie Smothers (Fiancé; Marcus Ortiz), Hamilton Bon Smothers; Jackson Gray Smothers. Sister-in-law: Donna Beasley. Sister and Brother-in-law: Barbara Morris (John). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tennessee Cancer Specialist 7650 Dannaher Dr. Powell,, TN 37849 Suite 100 (Attn: navigation). A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2-5 pm @ First Baptist Church Seymour 11621 Chapman Highway Seymour, TN 37865. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020