Haisten McCullough Funeral Home
1155 Everee Inn Road
Griffin, GA 30224
(770) 229-4994
Betty Jane Goforth Cleveland

Barnesville, GA - Betty Jane Goforth Cleveland, 83, of Barnesville, GA, widow of Keith Richard Cleveland passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at her home in Barnesville.

Born in Corryton, TN, September 17, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Reverend Earl Hubert Goforth and Grace Jane Varnell Goforth. A graduate of Gibbs High School, she was formerly employed with Western Electric and retired from Bell South after over thirty years of service.

In addition to her late husband Keith, Mrs. Cleveland was also preceded in death by husbands, James Oldham and Everett Griffin; and a son, Richard Oldham, Sr.

Survivors include a son, Mark Oldham and Theresa Jones of Barnesville; grandsons, Rick Oldham, Jr. and Michael Oldham of Malabar, FL; a sister, Pat Gray and husband C.L. of Andersonville, TN; brothers, Clyde Goforth and wife Rozella of Knoxville, TN, Narvel Goforth and wife Jane of Morristown, TN and Wayne Goforth and wife Linda of Washburn, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

www.haistenmcculloughfuneralhome.com.

Haisten McCullough Funeral Home, 1155 Everee Inn Road, Griffin, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
