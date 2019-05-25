Services
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:30 PM
The Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan
425 North Cedar Bluff Road
Knoxville, TN
Betty Jane Hunter (BJ) Shelton

Betty Jane Hunter (BJ) Shelton Obituary
Betty Jane Hunter Shelton (BJ)

Knoxville, TN

Betty Jane Hunter Shelton (BJ) - age 69 of Knoxville, TN went home to be with the Lord 5/13/2019, at Parkwest Medical Center Knoxville. She died from Cancer that she had been fighting for 6 1/2 years.

BJ was born in Anderson, Indiana and attended Highland High School in Anderson and Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, where she got a teaching Degree 1971 and her RN nurse Degree in 1973. She was a RN in Indiana for several years then moved to Tennessee and spent 15 years as a RN at UT Medical Center. Then she became an Infusion Nurse and worked at Infusion Partners and other locations until she retired. BJ was a Christian and attended St. Thomas Episcopal Church for years and then moved to The Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan for many more years. BJ was a faithful member of the Knoxville Chapter of Eastern Star and attended every meeting that she could attend until her health declined.

BJ is survived by her husband of 34 years, Edward Shelton, and her son, Michael Edward Shelton. BJ has several Cousins and Aunts and Uncles and bunches of friends back in Indiana, and a special Aunt Judy Hunter and her daughter Sarah of Wears Valley, TN.

BJ's funeral will be held at The Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan at 425 North Cedar Bluff Road in Knoxville, Tennessee. The funeral will start at 5:30 PM on June 4th, 2019. There will be a reception to follow. Some of her ashes will be interred at Good Sam and most will be saved to be buried at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, where her husband, Edward, will be buried in the future so that they will be together again.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 25, 2019
