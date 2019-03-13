|
Betty Jane Kerley
Knoxville, TN
Betty Jane Kerley, 86 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord and her family Monday, March 11, 2019. She was a long time member of New Hopewell Baptist Church. Betty retired from Summit Medical Group in 1998 as an X-Ray Technician. She was preceded in death by spouse, Wade Kerley; parents, Louis and Ollie Franklin; sisters, Agnes "Sissy" Brown and Bobbie Meade; brothers, Lawrence Franklin and Bud Franklin. Betty is survived by sons, Jeff (Mary) Kerley of Smyrna, TN, Kenneth Kerley of Knoxville, TN; daughters, Robin Kerley of Cody, WY, Kristi (Duddley) Kerley-Cruze of Knoxville,TN; grandchildren, Michael Franklin, Mikayla Franklin, Jackson Cruze; several nieces, nephews, and extended family. A special thanks to the staff, especially Dolly, Lottie, Tosh, and Jamie, of the Gardens at the Courtyard for their exceptional care of Mom. Family will receive friends Thursday, March 14th from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Berry Funeral Home on Chapman Hwy. Funeral Service will take place Friday, March 15th at 12:00pm at Berry Funeral Home with procession to East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery on Lyon's View for interment directly following service. Dr. Michael Mott and Rev. Kent Williams officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019