Betty Jane Runion

Betty Jane Runion Obituary
Betty Jane Runion

Strawberry Plains - Betty Jane Runion, age 88, passed away on October 28, 2019.

Originally of Strawberry Plains, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her husband, daughter and grandson. She will be greatly missed by her son, John Richard Runion, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all who knew and loved her. In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations may be made to Covenant Hospice, 3001 Lake Brook Blvd #101, Knoxville, TN 37909. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
