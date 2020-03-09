|
Betty Jane Tindell
Knoxville - Betty Jane Tindell age 87 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. A member of Union Baptist Church. Betty served as a front end manager for Kroger for many years and was a loving mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by husband Charlie Tindell; children Jimmy Tindell and Janie Weber; granddaughter Brandy Helton; parents Ellsworth and Pauline Jones; siblings Horace Jones, Martha Reed, and Christine Daniels. Survived by her son Paul Tindell; grandson and caregiver Chase Tindell; granddaughter Lauren Dudley; grandsons Noah Tindell and Joe Helton; sister Lula Wilson; nieces Denise Wilson and Patty Helms; nephew David Daniels, as well as, many other friends and family members. A call of convenience will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel from 9:00 AM-5:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 PM on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 PM graveside service. Condolences may be shared at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020