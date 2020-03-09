Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:45 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Tindell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jane Tindell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jane Tindell Obituary
Betty Jane Tindell

Knoxville - Betty Jane Tindell age 87 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. A member of Union Baptist Church. Betty served as a front end manager for Kroger for many years and was a loving mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by husband Charlie Tindell; children Jimmy Tindell and Janie Weber; granddaughter Brandy Helton; parents Ellsworth and Pauline Jones; siblings Horace Jones, Martha Reed, and Christine Daniels. Survived by her son Paul Tindell; grandson and caregiver Chase Tindell; granddaughter Lauren Dudley; grandsons Noah Tindell and Joe Helton; sister Lula Wilson; nieces Denise Wilson and Patty Helms; nephew David Daniels, as well as, many other friends and family members. A call of convenience will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel from 9:00 AM-5:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 PM on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 PM graveside service. Condolences may be shared at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -