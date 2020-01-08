Services
Betty Jane Williams (White-Watts) answered the call of her Heavenly Father at her home on December 29, 2019 at 5:05 PM. She was a member of Rogers Memorial Baptist Church for 60 plus years. Betty had a sweet gentle spirit with a heart of gold. She was a praying, strong Mother, Granny, GG and 3G's. Her home was always open and welcoming to all.

She leaves to celebrate and extend her existence her children, Betty Jean Watts, Rosa May Pascal, Dallie DeArmond, Denita (Sam) Callins, Harvey (Karen), Kent (Fenisha) Williams and Kim (James) Sanders; 30 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends too numerous to name.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 12-1 PM with the Celebration of Life to follow at 1 PM at the Rogers Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Micheal S. E. Caldwell officiating. The final resting place will be Sherwood Memorial Gardens immediately following the service with a dove release to conclude.

Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
