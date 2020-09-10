Betty Jane Williams Nix
Lenoir City - Betty Jane Williams Nix age 79 of Lenoir City passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith. Betty worked at Yale & Towne Lock Plant for over 20 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Homer (Buddy) Nix Jr.; parents, John and Della Tucker Williams; sisters, Louise Harris, Nellie Presley, and Mary Williams; brothers, Bill Williams, J. B. Williams, Charlie (Cotton) Williams, and Mitchell Williams. Survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Sammie Dunlap; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Deann Nix; grandchildren, Stephanie and Neil Zupko and Andy Nix; great-grandchildren, Clark Zupko and soon to be born, Beckett Zupko; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Corinth Cemetery in Loudon for graveside services with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com