Betty Jane Williams Nix
Lenoir City - Betty Jane Williams Nix age 79 of Lenoir City passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith. Betty worked at Yale & Towne Lock Plant for over 20 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Homer (Buddy) Nix Jr.; parents, John and Della Tucker Williams; sisters, Louise Harris, Nellie Presley, and Mary Williams; brothers, Bill Williams, J. B. Williams, Charlie (Cotton) Williams, and Mitchell Williams. Survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Sammie Dunlap; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Deann Nix; grandchildren, Stephanie and Neil Zupko and Andy Nix; great-grandchildren, Clark Zupko and soon to be born, Beckett Zupko; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Corinth Cemetery in Loudon for graveside services with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
