Betty Jean Bomar
Betty Jean Bomar

Betty Jean Bomar - entered into Eternal rest to reside in her Heavenly Home with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Hospital surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, James Russell Jr., and Floyd Bomar; sisters, Beulah Ann and Ernestine, sister-in-law, DeLois Bomar.

Betty leaves to cherish precious memories, her loving and devoted companion, John McNair, daughters, Terry Faye Burns and Agnes (Carl) Freeman, son, James Lawrence Bomar, Sr.; devoted grand-daughters, Alesia Burns and Carstasha (Thomas) Esssie; granddaughters; Sharon Bomar, Shatarra and Jasmin O'Neal, 10 grandchildren, 24 great-granchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 10:30-11:00 a.m. with Celebration 11:00 a.m. at the Unity Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Peterson officiating and Rev. George H. Waters, Eulogist. Ms. Bomar will lie-in-repose on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 12:00p.m.-6:00p.m. The final resting place will immediately follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Respectfully, due to Covid-19 the family ask that mask be worn and social distancing be practiced. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. www.unitymortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Reposing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
DEC
5
Interment
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
DEC
6
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Unity Mortuary
DEC
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Unity Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
