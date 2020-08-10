Betty Jean Branch
Knoxville - Branch, Betty Jean - age 62 of South Knoxville, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at her home. She was a member of Bearden Gospel Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, William and Rinda Lethgo; sister, Pat Nabors; and brothers, Jerry Lethgo, John Lethgo. Survived by children, Robert and Bridget Harris, Steve and Willie Harris, Jim and Katina (Harris) Morris; grandchildren, Annika Ellis, Joe Ellis, Edessa Manis, Trinity Harris, Rhiannon Harris; and very special grandchildren and great-grandchildren by marriage; and special friend, Lynn James. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 2:45 PM Thursday at Rocky Hill Cemetery for a 3:00 PM graveside service with Pastor Terry Gaylor officiating. Pallbearers: Steve Harris, Jim Morris, Robert Harris, Jason Duncan and James Burchell. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com