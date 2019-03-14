|
Betty Jean Byerley Hill
Corryton, TN
Betty Jean (Byerley) Hill, age 87, of Corryton passed away at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 while at home surrounded by her family. She is a member of Rutherford Memorial United Methodist Church. She was loved by all and loving and
caring to all those around her. She enjoyed watching tv, talking on the phone with her
family, reading the newspaper and magazines, and looking out the window to the pasture on her farm. Preceded in death by husband Benjamin A. Hill, daughter; Clara Marie Hill and mother, Bonnie Sharp Harvey. Survivors; daughter, Sheree (Tom) Gordon, Fayetteville, N.C. Sons; Benjie (Lanette) Hill, Cookeville, TN, Stacey (Melinda) Hill, Chattanooga, TN, Lynn Hill, Corryton, 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and special cousins, Ann and Archie Johnson. The family would like to express a
special "thank you" to Nancy and Heather and the staff of Amedysis Hospice. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Clapps Chapel United Methodist Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service, Rev. William Heustess and Rev. Steve Doyal officiating. For those who wish, memorials may be made to Rutherford Memorial United Methodist Church, 7815 Corryton Road, Corryton, TN 37721. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019