Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Clapps Chapel United Methodist Cemetery
Betty Jean Byerley Hill Obituary
Betty Jean Byerley Hill

Corryton, TN

Betty Jean (Byerley) Hill, age 87, of Corryton passed away at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 while at home surrounded by her family. She is a member of Rutherford Memorial United Methodist Church. She was loved by all and loving and

caring to all those around her. She enjoyed watching tv, talking on the phone with her

family, reading the newspaper and magazines, and looking out the window to the pasture on her farm. Preceded in death by husband Benjamin A. Hill, daughter; Clara Marie Hill and mother, Bonnie Sharp Harvey. Survivors; daughter, Sheree (Tom) Gordon, Fayetteville, N.C. Sons; Benjie (Lanette) Hill, Cookeville, TN, Stacey (Melinda) Hill, Chattanooga, TN, Lynn Hill, Corryton, 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and special cousins, Ann and Archie Johnson. The family would like to express a

special "thank you" to Nancy and Heather and the staff of Amedysis Hospice. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Clapps Chapel United Methodist Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service, Rev. William Heustess and Rev. Steve Doyal officiating. For those who wish, memorials may be made to Rutherford Memorial United Methodist Church, 7815 Corryton Road, Corryton, TN 37721. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019
