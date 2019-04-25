|
Betty Jean Haynes
Knoxville, TN
Betty Jean Haynes passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019. She was born on March 20, 1925, attended Knoxville High School and graduated from the University of Tennessee. She received her Bachelor's degree in Home Economics and a Master's degree in Textiles. She turned down a job with DuPont to marry the love of her life, Jim Haynes, a young law student from Memphis. They were happily married for 43 years in Knoxville where they raised their three children. Jean taught Home Economics for 30 years for Knoxville City Schools while Jim practiced law and served as a Knox County Circuit Court judge for 32 years before they both retired. She dearly loved her husband, her family, East Tennessee, Lady Vol Basketball, and candy kisses. She was preceded in death by her husband, Judge James M. Haynes, her grandson, Andy Haynes, her mother, Margaret Jeffery, her aunts, Lynn, Betty and Grace Edmondson, her uncles, Sam and Joe Edmondson, longtime friend and family attorney, Harry W. Asquith and special friends and Sigma Kappa Sorority sisters, Barbara Gwinn and Lee Harlow. Jean is survived by son, J. Michael Haynes and wife Myra of Charleston, SC, twin daughters, Cathy Haynes Carpenter and husband Randy of Knoxville, and Carol Haynes Kniseley and husband Jim of Spotsylvania, VA. Grandchildren Jason Haynes (Wayles) of Norfolk, VA, Chris Haynes (Meaghan) of Charleston, SC, Ryan Carpenter (Cassie) of Knoxville and Cathryn (Katie) Carpenter of Knoxville. Great-grandchildren, Shelby Haynes, Wren Haynes, Tucker Haynes, Josie Wayles Haynes, Billy Haynes, Tennley Carpenter, and future great-grandchild Oliver Carpenter. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am for the 11:00 am graveside service on Saturday, April 27th at Lynnhurst Cemetery, Dr. Glenn Sullivan and Pastor Pam Neal officiating. Friends may call at your
convenience at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, on Friday, April 26th. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Knoxville, Smithwood Baptist Church or Knoxville's Ronald McDonald House. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019