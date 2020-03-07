Services
Betty Jean Keen

Betty Jean Keen Obituary
Betty Jean Keen

Maynardville - Betty Jean Keen - 90 of Maynardville, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her granddaughter's home in Kodak. She attended Community Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by parents, Hazen and Dossie Norris; husbands, Carson B. Keen and David Franks; son, Don Keen; sister, Thelma Wyrick, and niece, Dinah Wyrick. She is survived by grandchildren, Carmen (Randy) Cate of Kodak and Jamie Russell and partner Derrick Reese of Atlanta, Georgia; great grandchildren, Cody Cate and Cory (Megan) Cate; great-great grandchildren, Alexis and Bentley Cate; nieces and nephews, Steve (Karen) Wyrick and Donna Wyrick Herrman; and many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The service to follow with Reverend Phillip Hayes officiating. Family and friends will go in procession to Bethany Church Cemetery on Raccoon Valley Road for interment. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Betty Keen. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020
