Betty Jean Moffett
Betty Jean Moffett departed this life October 19, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center; the daughter to the late Leroy and Virginia Meredith.
She retired from Travis Meat Company; member of First Calvary Baptist Church and attended New Friendship Baptist Church.
Survived by daughters, Kenisha Robinson and Twanda Moffett; son, Kenneth Robinson, a host of grandchildren, aunts, uncles, and other relatives to include the Mickens and Hines family; and family members in South Carolina.
Family will receive friends, 5:00-6:00 p.m. Friday October 25, 2019, at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral services, 6:00 p.m., Bishop Tommy Glenn officiating.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019