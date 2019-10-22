Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Betty Jean Moffett Obituary
Betty Jean Moffett

Betty Jean Moffett departed this life October 19, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center; the daughter to the late Leroy and Virginia Meredith.

She retired from Travis Meat Company; member of First Calvary Baptist Church and attended New Friendship Baptist Church.

Survived by daughters, Kenisha Robinson and Twanda Moffett; son, Kenneth Robinson, a host of grandchildren, aunts, uncles, and other relatives to include the Mickens and Hines family; and family members in South Carolina.

Family will receive friends, 5:00-6:00 p.m. Friday October 25, 2019, at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral services, 6:00 p.m., Bishop Tommy Glenn officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
