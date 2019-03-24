Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Betty Richards
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
8:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Whispering Waters in Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
Betty Jean Richards


Betty Jean Richards

Knoxville, TN

After extended illnesses, Betty Jean Richards, 86, passed away peacefully at NHC Farragut on March 21, 2019. She loved planting wildflowers, reading, swimming at the YWCA, and

having lunch and dinner with friends. She supported Knoxville DAV Chapter 24 for many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Kenneth Richards.

Betty is survived by sons, Dennis, David (Ramona) Richards of Knoxville, Doug (Anna) Richards of Gilbert, Arizona; granddaughters, Lorraine Linkous, Erica Hansard, of Knoxville, and Sydney Richards of Gilbert, Arizona; five great-grandchildren; sister, Sue Wolf of Maryville; and brother, Bill (Marie) Poling of Park Hills, Kentucky.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial (Bearden), 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. A service will follow at 8:00 pm. The family will meet at Whispering Waters in Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1:00 pm Graveside Service on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Family and friends may offer condolences online at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019
