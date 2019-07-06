|
Betty Jeanette Watkins
Knoxville - Betty Jeanette Watkins of Knoxville, 83, passed away peacefully July 4, 2019. Betty was born August 12, 1935 in Knoxville. TN. Preceded in death by her parents David & Addie Koontz, sisters: Virginia Koontz, Ruth Blackstock (Jim), Lois Seagraves (Ed) and her husband JR Watkins. Betty leaves behind her sister Barbara Banta (Bill), daughter and son in law Lora & Eric Stewart, grand children David & Sheri Stewart, Steven and Holly Stewart and Katie Stewart, 6 adorable great grandchildren plus nieces and nephews. Step children Bob Watkins, Betty Ann Smith and Janet Burgess.
Betty worked at the Standard Knitting Mill, Cas Walker grocery store, St. Mary's and UT hospitals. She moved to New Orleans in 1969 and returned to the Knoxville area around 1995. She loved serving others, when people enjoyed her cooking, playing games (esp.BINGO) and going out to eat.
She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed studying the Bible.
Receiving Friends and Family will be Sunday July 7th at 11837 Grigsby Chapel Rd, Farragut TN from 3-4 and funeral service from 4-5.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Humanitarian Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at lds.org or Operation Underground Railroad at ourrescue.org.
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Watkins family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 6, 2019