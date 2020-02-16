Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
8:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Roseberry Cemetery, Roseberry Baptist Church
2920 Roseberry Road
Mascot, TN
Betty Jo Bieber

Betty Jo Bieber Obituary
Betty Jo Bieber

Knoxville - Betty Jo Bieber, we said goodnight to Mom, (Mamaw) on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Her family and friends were with her as she went to sleep. Betty is a faithful servant of Christ Jesus, ministering steadfastly at her church, Harvest Christian Fellowship. Through her evangelism in the food pantry, her fellowship with the lady's group and her rock steady support of all things in Jesus name, Betty spent her journey spreading the good news of Christ Jesus. Betty was the Court Matron for Knox County Criminal Court 3, retiring in 2015. Betty ministered Christ to all that came into the courtroom. Preceded in life by the love of her life, her husband, John. Those awaiting the new days dawn, daughter, Tame Bieber; son and daughter-in-law, John and Vicki Newton; grandchildren, Bethany, Emma, Samuel and wife Mary, Jacob and wife Emily; great-grandsons, Matthew, Alastor and Ezra; great-granddaughter, Quinn; daughter, Donna and husband Roger Thomas; granddaughters, Melissa, Samantha and Melody; 13 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great grandchildren and her special niece, Sharon Farruggia. To list her dear friends, church family, fellow ministers of Christ, especially Pastor Ken Dyer, and those whose lives Betty touched over her 86 years would fill several pages. Suffice it to say…….We'll see you in the morning Mom (Mamaw).

Receiving of friends and family will be at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm with a memorial service following. Graveside services will be at Roseberry Cemetery, Roseberry Baptist Church, 2920 Roseberry Road, Mascot, TN 37806 at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February, 19, 2020. A special message regarding Betty Bieber may be left at Berry Highland guest book, www.highlandmemorialknoxville.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harvest Christian Fellowship-Rivergate Ministries, 2505 Washington Pike, Knoxville, TN 37917 or www.hefknox.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
