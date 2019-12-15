|
|
Betty Jo Collins Sharp
Lenoir City - Betty Jo Collins Sharp - age 68 of Lenoir City passed away on Sunday morning, December 15, 2019. Betty was of the Baptist faith. She was a former employee of Robert Shaw in Knoxville and Yale Security in Lenoir City.
Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Shannon Sharp Gregory; her parents, Josephine and Roy Collins, Sr.; nephew, Travis Collins
Survived by her husband of 52 years, James Sharp; son, Blake Sharp both of Lenoir City; son-in-law, Brian Gregory of Louisville; grandchildren: Macy Galyon and Cody Gregory, Lance, Kamron, Ayden, Jocelyn and Collin Sharp; great grandchildren: Brayden and Madi, siblings: Wanda (Darrell) Kirby, John R. (Judy) Collins, and Junior (Linda) Collins all of Lenoir City; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at their convenience on Monday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 1:30 Tuesday afternoon and proceed to the Lakeview Cemetery for 2 p.m. graveside services with Rev. Eddie Click officiating.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019