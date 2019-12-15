Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jo Collins Sharp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jo Collins Sharp Obituary
Betty Jo Collins Sharp

Lenoir City - Betty Jo Collins Sharp - age 68 of Lenoir City passed away on Sunday morning, December 15, 2019. Betty was of the Baptist faith. She was a former employee of Robert Shaw in Knoxville and Yale Security in Lenoir City.

Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Shannon Sharp Gregory; her parents, Josephine and Roy Collins, Sr.; nephew, Travis Collins

Survived by her husband of 52 years, James Sharp; son, Blake Sharp both of Lenoir City; son-in-law, Brian Gregory of Louisville; grandchildren: Macy Galyon and Cody Gregory, Lance, Kamron, Ayden, Jocelyn and Collin Sharp; great grandchildren: Brayden and Madi, siblings: Wanda (Darrell) Kirby, John R. (Judy) Collins, and Junior (Linda) Collins all of Lenoir City; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call at their convenience on Monday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 1:30 Tuesday afternoon and proceed to the Lakeview Cemetery for 2 p.m. graveside services with Rev. Eddie Click officiating.

Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -