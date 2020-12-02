Betty Jo Courtney
Lenoir City - Betty Jo Courtney born October 4, 1938 in Lenoir City, TN, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was a graduate of Lenoir City High School Class of 1957. Betty retired from Bellsouth in 1994 with 37 years service and was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Bernice Courtney and niece, Kimberly Courtney. Survived by her brother, Ronnie Courtney (Bonnie); nephews, Ron Courtney (Tina) and Michael Courtney; niece, Rhonda Courtney; great nephews, Matthew Courtney, Josh Courtney and Tanner Norton; great niece, Shelby Courtney; aunt, Betty Goodman of Vanceburg, KY, along with many cousins and special friends. Friends may come by the funeral home on Friday, December 4th between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Saturday morning and proceed to the Lenoir City Cemetery for graveside services at 11 a.m. with Rev. Bob Gamble officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com