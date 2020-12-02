1/
Betty Jo Courtney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jo Courtney

Lenoir City - Betty Jo Courtney born October 4, 1938 in Lenoir City, TN, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was a graduate of Lenoir City High School Class of 1957. Betty retired from Bellsouth in 1994 with 37 years service and was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Bernice Courtney and niece, Kimberly Courtney. Survived by her brother, Ronnie Courtney (Bonnie); nephews, Ron Courtney (Tina) and Michael Courtney; niece, Rhonda Courtney; great nephews, Matthew Courtney, Josh Courtney and Tanner Norton; great niece, Shelby Courtney; aunt, Betty Goodman of Vanceburg, KY, along with many cousins and special friends. Friends may come by the funeral home on Friday, December 4th between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Saturday morning and proceed to the Lenoir City Cemetery for graveside services at 11 a.m. with Rev. Bob Gamble officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved