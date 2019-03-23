|
Betty Jo Endsley
Maryville, TN
Betty Jo Woody Russell Endsley passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Betty was born on Aug 6, 1933 in Del Rio, TN to Ernest and Bertie Murr Woody. She graduated from Cocke County High School in 1950, receive a B.S Degree from Maryville College in 1954, an M.S Degree in Elementary Education in 1972 plus 45 hours in post graduate studies from UT Knoxville. She taught first grade at Springbrook Elementary school (Alcoa Elementary) for 30 years.
A Major interest was travel. She and her family traveled with Lacy's family out West, on cruises and to Mexico and Hawaii. She and Jewel traveled the lower 48 states as well as Alaska, Canada and Nova Scotia in their motorhome. They made several trips to Florida and the outer banks, NC They enjoyed cruising in the Caribbean Islands and Panama Canal.
Preceded in death by Parents-Ernest and Bertie Woody, former husband Roy N Russell, Son-Robert (Bobby) N Russell, brother and sister-in Law-Lacy and Esta Woody, brother-in-law, Curtis Lowe, and Step-Son-Greg Endsley.
Survivors: Husband-Jewel L. Endsley, Daughter-Beth Russell Lee, Sister-Barbara Lowe, step Children-Ned Endsley, Brian Endsley, Janelle(Eric) Basler, Eric(LeAnn) Endsley, Scott Endsley and Deidre(DeeDee) Perry. Nieces and Nephews-Don(Diane) Woody, Randy Woody, Barbara Jo(Tony) Taylor, Betty Ann Morris and several step grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Special thanks to the staff at Avenir Memory Care at Knoxville and Smoky Mountain Hospice for the excellent care she received. Betty was a member of Monte Vista Baptist Church for over 50 years. Family will receive friends at McCammon Ammons-Click Funeral Home in Maryville, TN, Saturday, March 23 from 5 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 P.M. with Rev Jerry Mantooth officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 P.M., Sunday, March 24 for the interment service at Sherwood Memorial Garden with the Rev. Bob Dalton officiating. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Monte Vista Baptist Church Building Fund, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, TN 37803.
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812
www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 23, 2019