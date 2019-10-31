Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Following Services
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:45 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Frazier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jo Kelly Frazier

Betty Jo Kelly Frazier
Betty Jo Kelly Frazier

Knoxville - Betty Jo Kelly Frazier, age 82, of Knoxville, passed away October 30, 2019. She was a lifelong member of Washington Pike United Methodist Church. Retired from UT Chemical Engineering. Preceded in death by husband, Douglas L Frazier; parents, William and Mae M. Kelly; daughter, Diane Frazier; sister, Mary K. Rhyne. Survived by daughters, Beth Stephenson and Bryan, Amy Frazier Hall; grandchildren, Amanda Hall, Kyler Hall and Ashlyn; great-grandchildren, Bella and Emree. A special thanks to the staff and nurses of the 4th floor at Parkwest Hospital. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Sunday with the funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. Rev. Richie Hayes will officiate. Family and friends will meet Monday at 10:45 am for the 11:00 am graveside service at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
