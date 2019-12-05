Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
More Obituaries for Betty Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jo Louise Clark

Betty Jo Louise Clark Obituary
Betty Jo Louise Clark

Lenoir City - Betty Jo Louise Clark, age 79 of Lenoir City passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. Betty was a Christian women who attended different churches in Lenoir City. She was a former employee of Ceil Heat and Maidens Three Housekeeping. Preceded in death by her husband, Garnett H. Clark; parents, Joe and Ovalee McKee. Survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Horace Gentry; nieces and husbands, Michelle and Scott Stockstill, Tammy and John Rayburn, Linda Gentry, Betty Gentry (Robert Mont Phillips). Betty Jo was known as "Grandma Betty" to great nieces and nephews, Colt Stockstill, Sarah Grace Stockstill, Dalton Rayburn and Savannah Rayburn. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 7th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City . Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
