Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
East View Memorial Gardens
Fountain City - Betty Jo Marsh Lamb Jones age 87 of Fountain City went to be with the her Lord Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her family home. Member of Northwest Church of God and formerly Burlington Church of God. Preceded in death by Parents; Frank and Ethel Marsh, 4 Children; Robert, Carol Ann, Rebecca Jo and Russ Lamb. Brothers; Phil and Frank Marsh, Jr. Jimmie (Bea) Marsh. Sisters; Katherine Hughett, Florence Stailey and Lillian Isbel. Survivors; Son Thomas Scott (Terry) Jones . Grandchildren; Tonya (Kevin) McCarty, Nick Lamb and Jake Lamb. Daughter in law; Debbie Lamb. 2 great grandchildren. Sister; Violet Parsley. Special sister in law; Dot Marsh. Several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend special thanks to U.T. Hospice and special friend Kieren Allison. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday September 23, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Rev. John Wilkerson officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at East View Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service. For those who wish, memorials may be made to U. T. Hospice "Promise Foundation" 4435 Valley View Drive Suite 104 Knoxville, Tn. 37917. Condolences may be left at mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
