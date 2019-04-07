|
|
Betty Jo Uhlman
Knoxville, TN
Betty Jo Uhlman 90 of Knoxville, passed away Friday April 5, 2019. She was a life long member of Bookwalter United Methodist Church and treasurer for many years. Betty was preceded in death by husband, David Uhlman. Survived by children, Angie Petersen (Walt), Vicki Waring (John) and David Uhlman Jr (Lisa); grandsons, Ben Petersen (Liz), Eric Petersen (Beth), Blake Waring (Brittany), Matthew Uhlman (Melissa) and Sam Uhlman (Emily); great-grandchildren, Mary Caroline, Jack, Crockett, Whit, Eliza, Hannigan, Madison and Hudson; niece and great-niece, Melinda Lynch and Laura Slagle. Special thanks to the staff at Windsor Gardens. Family will receive friends Monday April 8, 2019 from 11-12 p.m. Service will follow at 12:00 p.m with Rev. Steve Doyal officiating. Graveside will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bookwalter United Methodist Church. Condolences may be offered at www.lynnhurstfuneralhome.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019