Manes Funeral Home Inc
363 East Main Street
New Market, TN 37821
423-623-6952
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Manes Funeral Home Inc
363 East Main Street
New Market, TN 37821
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Manes Funeral Home Inc
363 East Main Street
New Market, TN 37821
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Swannsylvania Community Cemetery
Betty Jo Vess Potts Obituary
Betty Jo Vess Potts

Dandridge, TN

Betty Jo Vess Potts, age 75, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at her home in Dandridge.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bob Potts; children, Mike, Tony, David, and Debra.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Tuesday February 19, 2019 with funeral services following at 7:00 pm in Manes Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Swannsylvania Community Cemetery.

Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019
