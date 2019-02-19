|
|
Betty Jo Vess Potts
Dandridge, TN
Betty Jo Vess Potts, age 75, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at her home in Dandridge.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bob Potts; children, Mike, Tony, David, and Debra.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Tuesday February 19, 2019 with funeral services following at 7:00 pm in Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Swannsylvania Community Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019