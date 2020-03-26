|
Betty Jo Wood Burnette
Knoxville - Betty Jo Wood Burnette, age 91, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home. She was a member of First Baptist Concord in Farragut. Betty was born and raised in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Young High School and Knoxville Business College. She attended The University of Tennessee for two years where she was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Society. During Betty's business career, she worked as a Data Processing Clerk/Bookkeeper, Switchboard Operator/Receptionist, Secretary, Staff Secretary, and finally Executive Secretary. Betty worked with many different companies, which include Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Oak Ridge; Project Management Corporation, Oak Ridge; and Philips Consumer Electronics, Knoxville. She retired from Philips in 2000. Betty and her husband, Ralph, were devoted University of Tennessee "Big Orange" fans. They always bought season tickets to the home games and enjoyed tailgating. Betty and Ralph also enjoyed traveling. At one time, Ralph owned a pontoon boat where they spent many happy hours sailing up and down the Tennessee River. Betty was very active in the Knoxville Women's Club. She was passionate about their annual Fantasy of Trees project, which benefitted Children's Hospital. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Lester C. Wood, who was an Assistant Fire Chief in Knoxville when he retired in 1968, and Helen Irene Thomas Wood; brother, Tom R. Wood; and loving husband of 42 years, Ralph E. "Rabbit" Burnette. She is survived by her loving son, Alan Dean McCarrell of Knoxville; daughter, Sandra S. Smith; sister-in-law, Darlene Wood; many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will have a 1:00 PM Monday, March 30, 2020 private service at Highland Memorial Cemetery with Reverend Tim Hood officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Concord of Farragut, 11704 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934, or the of Tennessee, 9050 Executive Park Drive Suite A106, Knoxville, TN 37923. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020