|
|
Betty June Bain
Clinton - Betty June Bain, age 93, of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully on Monday July 8, 2019, at her home. She was of the Baptist faith. She was precede in death by husband, Charles Allen Bain; parents, Alva and Willie Mae Jones; sisters, Maude, Addie, Dora, and Hallie; and brothers, Leamon, Clifford, Eason, and Julon. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Fred Ellis and Pat Campbell; daughters, Mary Ann Steele and Kimberley Carlisle; grandchildren, Beverly Campbell, Charles Hope, Adam Hope, Byron Wright, and Joseph Wolfenbarger; great grandchildren, Mikaela Dismuke and Angela Roberts of Albany, GA, Brianna Hope, Savannah and Cheyenne Wolfenbarger, Briley Wright, and Grayson Hope of Knoxville, TN; great great-grandchildren, Addyson Roberts and Greyson Dismuke of Albany, GA; special friends, Sandra Emery, Charmie Copas, and Brenda Blackburn. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the (225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601). Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 14, 2019