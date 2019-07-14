Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Bain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty June Bain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty June Bain Obituary
Betty June Bain

Clinton - Betty June Bain, age 93, of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully on Monday July 8, 2019, at her home. She was of the Baptist faith. She was precede in death by husband, Charles Allen Bain; parents, Alva and Willie Mae Jones; sisters, Maude, Addie, Dora, and Hallie; and brothers, Leamon, Clifford, Eason, and Julon. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Fred Ellis and Pat Campbell; daughters, Mary Ann Steele and Kimberley Carlisle; grandchildren, Beverly Campbell, Charles Hope, Adam Hope, Byron Wright, and Joseph Wolfenbarger; great grandchildren, Mikaela Dismuke and Angela Roberts of Albany, GA, Brianna Hope, Savannah and Cheyenne Wolfenbarger, Briley Wright, and Grayson Hope of Knoxville, TN; great great-grandchildren, Addyson Roberts and Greyson Dismuke of Albany, GA; special friends, Sandra Emery, Charmie Copas, and Brenda Blackburn. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the (225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601). Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now