Betty June Gillette Radford
Betty June Gillette Radford, 85 passed away on the morning of Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Fort Sanders Sevier Nursing Home in Sevierville. She was a proud native of Sevier County and a successful Gatlinburg business woman as the owner of the Gillette Motel. She possessed an indomitable spirit and a warm, vibrant personality accented by an irresistible laugh and tremendous personal style. She never met a stranger and everyone who ever met her considered her a friend.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Lillian Whaley Dixon of Sevierville, sister and brother-in-law Ruth and David Pack of Nashville, Tennessee, brother and sister-in-law Earl and Mary Ruth Dixon of Lorton, Virginia, brother Fred W. Dixon of Sevierville and step-son, Wendell Gillette of Baldwin, Mississippi.
She is survived by her husband of almost twenty years, Jerry Radford, son James Gillette of Gatlinburg, stepchildren Carla Monteer of Gatlinburg, Paula and husband Kim Edwards of Boone, North Carolina, Donald and wife Pam Gillette of Roanoke, Virginia, daughter-in-law Carole Gillette of Baldwin, Mississippi, Donna Radford of The Villages, Florida, Stacy Whitehead and Kristen and husband Michael Thom of Las Vegas, Nevada, thirteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandchild and sister-in-law Clella Dixon of Sevierville and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her caregivers especially Mary Speck and Linda Hamilton along with the entire staff at Fort Sanders Sevier Nursing Home. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020