Betty Katherine Hodges
Knoxville - Betty Katherine Hodges, 83, of Knoxville, TN departed for her Heavenly home on April 29, 2020. She was an active member of Claxton Church of Christ where she assisted with many special events, including planning an annual Ladies Day. Betty's true passion in life was serving others, specifically in her roles as a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. She is preceded in death by husband, James "Ralph" Hodges; son, Daniel R. Hodges; parents, Thomas and Juanita Harper; and brother, Fred. Betty is survived by her son, Jeff Hodges; grandchildren, Daniel Brent Hodges (Candace) and Amanda Hodges; great-grandchildren, Devin Hodges, Brycen Hodges, Ben Hodges, and Witten Hodges, and great-great grandchild, Lyla Hodges; brother, Vinson Harper (Carolyn); special friend of the family, Debbie Coffield; and a host of other family members and close friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Shannondale of Knoxville for the excellent end-of-life care provided in her final hours. Friends may call at their convenience Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Bookwalter Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brent Hodges, Devin Hodges, Brycen Hodges, Ben Hodges, Scott Hodges, and Lynn Hodges. Honorary Pallbearers: Jeff Hodges, Vinson Harper, and Witten Hodges. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020